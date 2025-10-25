Braun Strowman has been forced to cancel a debut appearance after WWE SmackDown. He has apologized. Braun Strowman has been forced to cancelBraun Strowman's new show on USA Network Everything On The Menu premiered after WWE SmackDown. It has been built up for a long time, especially since the star was let go from the company after it was originally agreed, and it was still coming. In the series, the Monster Among Monsters goes to different restaurants to explore the culture of the area, and orders everything off the menu to get a feel of the restaurant and the town or city. Strowman has been hyping up the show for quite some time and was even supposed to be present at Big Daddy's tonight along with fans for the huge premiere. Unfortunately, the star could not make the debut appearance though he was looking forward to it. He said that he had a bad cold and needed to rest and put his health first. He apologized to fans and said that &quot;Hi everyone and I am so sorry and heart broken to say that I will not be at big daddy's tonight for the premiere of Everything On The Menu. I have come down with a terrible cold and I need to rest and put my health first. The love and support I have received for the premiere has been out of this world and I cannot wait to see how much you all enjoy it tonight.&quot;He continued to apologize in the caption.&quot;I’m sorry I’m gonna miss the premier. I’ve had a 103 fever all day since I got home. Please still go enjoy it if you’d like. @big_daddys_orlando is the best place on a Friday night. I’m sorry.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBraun Strowman's release from WWE was a shockEarlier this year, Strowman was released from WWE in a shock move. It came after he was written off TV following a tag team match against Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. He has not been seen on TV since that time.He was let go suddenly after WrestleMania with his time with the company coming to an end on May 3. Despite not being in the company, he is still hosting the USA Network show.