"I did spend with her" - Dominik Mysterio believes he has helped Liv Morgan beat Rhea Ripley 

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio believes he has helped Liv Morgan defeat Rhea Ripley, considering the amount of time he has spent with The Eradicator. At the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event, Dirty Dom helped Morgan defeat Ripley and successfully retain her Women's World Championship.

As a result of Mysterio and Finn Balor's betrayal at The Biggest Party of The Summer, Rhea and Damian Priest were kicked out of The Judgment Day, with Morgan replacing Mami.

While speaking with Fox News, Dirty Dom claimed that he was able to help Morgan deal with Ripley.

"I think Liv has everything she needs to know on Rhea. Maybe I helped (her) with a little bit of things because of the time I did spend with her. It was a totally different time, completely different Rhea. So, I think I definitely helped out a little bit," Dominik Mysterio said.

The new-look Judgment Day now has Finn Balor, Dirty Dom, JD McDonagh, Carlito, and Liv as the members.

Dominik Mysterio revealed how he is preparing for WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

At the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will team up to face Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

During the same interview, the 27-year-old star stated that he has been preparing for Bash in Berlin 2024 with chicken nuggets and spending time with Morgan as well.

"I’ve been preparing with a lot of nuggies and a lot of time with Liv, just getting to know each other a little bit better, making sure our chemistry is on point when we get out there because she’s the only person to have ever beaten Rhea twice. So, definitely looking forward to making it a third time. I think we’re more than prepared for Bash in Berlin," Dominik Mysterio said.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Terror Twins ambushed Mysterio, only for Morgan to help her Judgment Day stablemate narrowly escape. At Bash in Berlin 2024, The Judgment Day duo would aim for a major victory, considering Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are the favorites to win.

