"I should have spoken up" - Vince Russo reveals what a released WWE star recently told him (Exclusive)

Vince Russo revealed what former WWE star EC3 told him recently on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke about several roadblocks that WWE superstars face in the company. He discussed how most talents are apprehensive about speaking out against Vince McMahon and other high-ranking people in management.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful EC3 Planned On Asking For WWE Release Before Pandemic dlvr.it/Rc0syc EC3 Planned On Asking For WWE Release Before Pandemic dlvr.it/Rc0syc

Russo has a new show on his podcasting network with EC3, where the released WWE star admitted that he should have expressed his frustrations while he was in the WWE. EC3 felt he made a mistake by letting WWE dictate the terms of his booking.

Here's what Vince Russo stated about his conversation with EC3:

"You know, bro, it's funny because I do a show with EC3 now, and he was telling me just last week, bro, he kept saying. I should have spoken up, bro! That's the mistake I made. And he said the exact same reasons you're citing, afraid of losing my job, afraid of pissing someone off, and he said, 'Bro, at the end of the day, I'm looking back now, and that's the only regret that I did not speak up," revealed Vince Russo.

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat Name a wrestler that you think deserved better in WWE. I’ll start EC3 Name a wrestler that you think deserved better in WWE. I’ll start EC3 https://t.co/SocKP53irS

Vince Russo explains how WWE actually treats its talents

Vince Russo stated the psychology of the officials is to make the wrestlers realize that they are nothing without the WWE.

The former WWE head writer added that money was not a problem for the superstars as they could realistically earn more through their social media initiatives.

Russo even mentioned Paige's example while noting the following:

"It's not (about the money). We know it's not. This is the psychology of them convincing you that you are nothing without them. It's that head game that they play on you, bro, because I guarantee you, bro, a good majority of these people could make more money on social media than what they get in the company. I'm going to guarantee you they could. We all see what Paige makes; they couldn't?" Russo added.

EC3 was released from the WWE in April 2020. He has since wrestled on the independent circuit and worked on his own 'Free the Narrative' series.

The former TNA world champion is just one of the many talented superstars that WWE released during the COVID-19 pandemic as the dreaded budget cuts continue to happen at regular intervals in Vince McMahon's company.

