"I started drinking alcohol," "I lost all my reputation" - 6-time WWE World Champion details lowest point of his life

WWE veterans and legends faced different types of struggles and pressure during their prime as performers. Recently, Kurt Angle recalled the lowest point of his life when he put his life at risk due to his drinking problem.

In 2006, Kurt Angle was released from WWE and received a brand new start in TNA Wrestling. The run with the company went for over a decade, but the Hall of Famer's life took a drastic turn when he got addicted to alcohol instead of pills.

Speaking on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, the 6-time WWE World Champion detailed the lowest point of his life, where he became an alcoholic and often made poor choices until he was forced to fix his life outside the ring.

"When I left, I went to TNA, I stopped the painkillers, and my doctor was giving me two little pills: MS Contin..." Then I started drinking alcohol excessively. I switched from one drug to the other, and that's what a druggie does. That's what an addict does. And I started making horrible decisions; I would go wrestle, but I wouldn't wrestle drunk. Afterward, I would go to the store and grab a 12-pack of beer, drive to my hotel room, drink, and pass out," Angle said.

He added:

"I did it for a year. After that I got careless and reckless and out of control. I would buy the 12-pack of beer and drink it while driving to the next town. I got 4 DUIs in five years. My life spun out of control. I lost all my reputation. Everything I worked for—that was the lowest point of my life," Angle said.

Kurt Angle reveals how he got his release from WWE in 2006

Kurt Angle struggled both inside and outside the ring as a performer, but wasn't getting his release from Vince McMahon in 2006. However, it reached a point where the multi-time world champion had no option but to quit.

Speaking on Mic Check with Mr. Anderson, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed to Vince McMahon that he would've k**led himself due to his addiction to pills. The boss immediately agreed and granted him his release.

While it took a while for the Olympic gold medalist to turn his life around, Angle was able to do so in the years that followed and secured a final run in the Stamford-based promotion.

