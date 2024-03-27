"I had to stay within those limitations" - Drew McIntyre opens up about his evolution in the industry

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently discussed his progress as a performer in the pro wrestling industry.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, McIntyre described how his run on the independent circuit shaped him as a pro wrestler. The Scottish Warrior is among WWE RAW's top names today and will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

During his chat with Mahjouri, the two-time WWE Champion said his babyface run over the past few years seemingly limited him as a performer.

“100%. Mostly because I feel the way I’ve not felt in a long time. I really have to point back to my independent run, where I truly found myself and I was truly relaxed. I wasn’t worried about anything except telling my truth. Over the last few years, I was a smiling swordsman. I’m very proud of the work I did, but there was also a line I couldn’t cross. There were certain things, a way things have always been done. So I had to stay within those limitations."

The Scottish Warrior further mentioned how his ongoing heel run had allowed him to think outside the box and thrive in WWE.

"Right now, it feels like there’s no limitations, there’s no right or wrong answers. There’s everything outside the box. Everything you do now, obviously the collaboration with the creative team, stays on-point, stays on the story, and doesn’t go out of the bounds of the story you’re trying to tell. But if you’ve got an idea, you go for it, and if it succeeds, it’s on you. If it fails, it’s on you. That’s all I’ve ever asked in my entire career, is let it fall on me." (H/T: Fightful)

Drew McIntyre discussed WWE's approach to storytelling

Drew McIntyre recently embraced his dark side after failing to win several significant matches. He bounced back at Elimination Chamber: Perth by securing a massive victory in the 2024 Men's Chamber Match.

During the same conversation with CBS Sports, the WWE RAW Superstar emphasized the importance of innovation and experimentation in pro wrestling. Drew McIntyre added that the company could grow further by allowing wrestlers to try new things, like involving a character in numerous storylines simultaneously.

"Things were a certain way, and obviously, it was very, very successful. Look how much the company grew. But eventually, it’s good to try new things, get a fresh pair of eyes on it, and say, ‘Alright, let’s let the performers go for it. Let’s maybe try things that have never been tried. Let’s maybe involve characters in multiple stories at the same time, rather than just story A and story B, and the rest is kind of random matches across the card. Everything has meaning, everyone has meaning, and we can cross these characters. It doesn’t matter if they’re both bad. It doesn’t matter if they’re both good."

Drew McIntyre will aim to maintain his momentum and return to the top of the mountain in WWE by possibly dethroning Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

