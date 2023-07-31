"I am still alive" - Current Champion relieved after getting off "flight from hell" to RAW after being pinned by Charlotte Flair

Things are looking good for Charlotte Flair as she is all set for a big Women's Championship bout at SummerSlam. However, the star she pinned on the latest episode of SmackDown, Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green, had a nightmare-ish experience on a flight to RAW and was relieved to be deboarded.

Green was pinned by Charlotte Flair on the July 28 episode of SmackDown in a tag team match also involving Bianca Belair. Green, along with her partner Sonya Deville recently won the Women's Tag Team Titles from Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The stars have not been enjoying the best run after tasting defeat, and it seems that things have gotten worse for Green.

She recently tweeted about her experience on a flight that was stalled without AC in Florida, a notoriously hot region. After ranting about the flight situation, she tweeted her relief after being deboarded from the "flight from hell."

"Thank you sweet baby Jesus we are off the plane. I am still alive, though mildly dehydrated & v sweaty… Next stop, FOOD & WATER before they reboard us on the flight from hell," Green tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen Thank you sweet baby Jesus we are off the plane. I am still alive, though mildly dehydrated & v sweaty… Next stop, FOOD & WATER before they reboard us on the flight from hell 🙃

Chelsea Green made an accusation after losing to Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

After getting pinned by Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green was not happy. She went on a rant on Twitter praising herself and Sonya Deville and expressed her frustration in a post-match interview with Kayla Braxton.

Chelsea Green accused WWE of getting paid by Charlotte and Bianca Belair to post embarrassing videos of Green and Deville's loss. Green has thrived in WWE so far, and many consider her deserving of the Tag Team Titles.

Some fans weren't too happy with the fact that a champion was pinned by Flair for the sake of a tense storyline moment between her and Bianca Belair. As of now, it doesn't seem like the Women's Tag Team Titles will be defended at SummerSlam.

What did you make of Flair and Belair defeating the tag team champions? Let us know in the comments section below.