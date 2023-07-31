Chelsea Green sends WWE surprising accusation following loss on SmackDown

Chelsea Green, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, made some serious accusations after losing to Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair on SmackDown.

Green and Sonya Deville finally became the Tag Team Champs after defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17th episode of Raw. The third time's the charm for the dynamic duo, who won their first set of titles in WWE.

However, the reigning champions did not look good on last Friday's SmackDown. They lost to the makeshift team of Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. WWE's official Twitter account recently shared the highlights of the match.

Green was not very happy about the video and accused Flair and Belair of paying WWE to post the video.

"Did Bianca & Charlotte pay you guys to keep posting this 🗑️!?!?!?"

Chelsea Green is living up to her gimmick, but highlights from SmackDown have always been uploaded on WWE's social media accounts. Following their loss on Friday, Green and Sonya Deville have something to complain about on Monday's episode of Raw.

Is Chelsea Green in trouble for what her husband did recently?

Matt Cardona surprised everyone last week when he showed up at DDT Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Peter Pan event wearing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Some fans thought that Cardona is putting a lot of heat on Chelsea Green for what he did.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case according to the latest backstage report about the situation.

"No one seems to have cared to discuss it yet," a source told Ringside News. "I'm sure it's been a discussion up above or will be. We have so much to tend to right now, that's not going to be a priority conversation."

After Green was pinned on SmackDown, some fans were not happy that the reigning champions lost in their first match after winning the titles. WWE had to build up more tension between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, but it could have been done with a different team.

Do you think WWE will punish Chelsea Green for what Matt Cardona did? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.