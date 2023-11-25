"I still don't associate him with Judgment Day" - Wrestling veteran comments on Drew McIntyre's heel turn (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist and Sposrtskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter recently spoke about Drew McIntyre's heel turn in WWE.

The Scottish Warrior has been on a slow descent into darkness over the last few weeks. It started when Jey Uso showed up on Monday Night RAW. He has been bitter about the Bloodline costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Things got worse when he aligned with The Judgment Day and joined their team for Survivor Series: WarGames.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter mentioned that the slow heel turn for Drew McIntyre was great television. He recalled McIntyre's promo from RAW this week and mentioned that it was an amazing segment.

"I still don't associate him with Judgment Day, which is why it didn't come of the top of my head. I wanna tell you something, the other day on Monday Night RAW, when you talk about his attitude, slowly week to week getting more and more aggraved to the peak of it, on Monday Night RAW, he was amazing in that promo." [From 5:13 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Drew McIntyre has announced that Jey Uso will be his target at WarGames. It will be interesting to see how the match turns out with the return of Randy Orton.

Which team will prevail at WarGames? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here