"I still think about it" - 74-year-old boxing legend reveals he wanted to work with WWE

A 74-year-old boxer recently disclosed that they would like the opportunity to work with WWE someday.

WWE has had tremendous success recently with bringing in talent from outside the organization. Logan Paul, Pat McAfee, and Bad Bunny have been great additions to the company and bring life to any show they appear on. WWE also honors stars of the past from time to time, and it turns out that a legendary boxer would like to get in on the action and potentially work with the company.

George Foreman recently spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports and was asked if he ever considered working with WWE. Foreman stated that he is still thinking about working with the company.

“I still think about it because some of those first original heroes of mine were from wrestling and then that mixed-martial-arts stuff. I never would’ve gone for the rope-a-dope stuff if I had been in that," said George Foreman.

George Foreman then named Hulk Hogan and The Rock when he was asked who his favorite wrestlers were.

“I had so many favorite wrestlers. Hulk Hogan and I became great friends. We even got into the ring together and…The Rock. The Rock is interesting. Do you know I sparred with his dad when his dad came over to spar with me way back in the 70s? He was a rock for real. His dad, muscular guy," added George Foreman. [H/T: Wrestling News]

WWE legend Hulk Hogan misses opportunity to be a spokesperson for George Foreman's grill

Hulk Hogan missed out on a big opportunity to be the spokesperson for the Foreman Grill.

The iconic boxer's Foreman grill has been a huge success and has sold over 100 million units since it was introduced in 1994. Hulk Hogan revealed during an interview on Fox Sports' The Herd with Colin Cowherd that he missed his chance at being the face of the Foreman Grill.

"I get home and press the old school voicemail recorder machine and it says ‘Hey Hulk, this is Sam Perlmutter, I’ve got a grill and I’ve got a blender and I’m going to call you and George [Foreman] to see who wants it.' I wasn’t there to answer the call, so when I call Sam back he said George took the grill. So basically, $550 million later, George got the 'Lean, Mean Grilling Machine' and I got a blender that when you put double-AA batteries in, it would fart and then turn off," said Hulk Hogan. [H/T: Fox Sports]

George Foreman is a boxing legend and would likely receive a huge reaction if he were to make a cameo in WWE down the line.

