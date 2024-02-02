"I still wanna win the world title" - R-Truth teases facing top WWE star for a major championship 

Wrestling veteran R-Truth has shared that he still wants to become a world champion in WWE, and he teased a future title match with Damian Priest.

While The Archer of Infamy is not a world champion right now, he is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase. This means that Priest could successfully cash it in to become a world champion. Damian has tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship several times, but he has failed at every attempt.

During a recent appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast, R-Truth stated that he was still interested in winning a world title, and he spoke about possibly facing Damian Priest after the latter has cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

"I still wanna win the world title. I think the roof would come unglued… They [The Judgment Day] did do me wrong, they did do me wrong. You know what? You might’ve brought something to existence. Wouldn’t it be crazy if it ends up being me and Damian [Priest] for the title? You never, never know because it’s the wrestling business," R-Truth said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

What the future has in store for Truth remains to be seen.

R-Truth recalls making Brock Lesnar break character on WWE RAW

During the January 13, 2020, episode of RAW, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar were involved in an in-ring segment to promote the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. They were interrupted by R-Truth, who cut a hilarious promo that even The Beast Incarnate could not help but laugh.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, R-Truth looked back on it and explained that it was a memorable moment that went down in history, and it won't be forgotten ever.

"Me and Paul (Heyman) talked about it before going out. At first, I was like, 'I think we should let Brock (Lesnar) know what we're gonna talk about. He is The Beast Incarnate. He was like, 'Nah, it'll be good. Let's try this out.' There was a point where I knew I had Brock because he was caught up in the story I was talking about. And when I knew I was gonna deliver the line and he laughed, I felt like I could check that off from my box. That was a memorable moment that went down in history, I will never forget. I don't think a lot of people will ever forget."

R-Truth is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. He has been in WWE for a long time, and it will be interesting to see whether he wins a world title before he retires.

