"I strongly disagree" - Former WWE writer feels top star will not get over with fans by losing to Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo doesn't think Sami Zayn will get over with the fans even if he takes Roman Reigns to the limit at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Come Saturday night, Zayn will wrestle the biggest match of his two-decade career when he challenges Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title. Though fans are rooting for the former Honorary Uce's win, realistically, he doesn't stand a chance. Even though he may not win, viewers can be assured of Sami Zayn putting in a valiant effort by putting up the fight of a lifetime.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was skeptical about Sami Zayn getting over with fans by losing. The former WWE writer argued that since nobody expects the 38-year-old to win, coming inches close to winning and then losing would also make little difference.

"If they think, Reigns beats the living hell out of him, and he can't put Sami away, he can't put Sami away, and they talk about 'oh, he's fighting this guy.' It's the second coming of Ali, bro! If they think that's gonna get Sami over, I strongly disagree. Even if you do that bro, the match is gonna end just like how everyone thought it would, bro. And then where do you go, bro?" said Vince Russo (19:12 - 19:45)

Ric Flair predicts the winner of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's match

It's safe to say that though Roman Reigns and Zayn's match is not going down at WrestleMania 39, the story behind it makes it feel like one of the biggest matches WWE has promoted in recent years. From fans to current stars to veterans of the business, everyone is sharing their predictions for the bout.

Among them is Ric Flair, who picked The Tribal Chief as the winner on the latest episode of his podcast, To Be The Man.

"Unfortunately, for Sami, The Tribal Chief. That would be my prediction, and I don't see how." said Ric Flair

The Montreal crowd is expected to be in rabid mode in support of their hometown hero Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023. Roman Reigns could generate nuclear heat by defeating Zayn at the premium live event.

