"I have not had a successful title run" - Charlotte Flair on her recent championship wins

You might not like that Charlotte Flair is always in the title picture, but in hindsight, she hasn't been happy with her recent reigns as champion either.

Charlotte Flair recently sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to talk about a variety of subjects. While Flair acknowledges she's had a lot of reigns as champion, she hasn't been thrilled with her recent title runs.

"Yes, I'm the 13-time champion, but really, in the last couple of years, I have not had a successful title run," Charlotte Flair said. "Yes, I've been in the title picture non-stop, but besides the tag titles, I haven't been the champion, but people just associate me [with that]. So, [I'm thinking], 'Play into that, go with that,' but I have been chasing. At the same time, like I said on Raw Talk, do I need a title to be Charlotte Flair? Absolutely not. Am I going to go into this any different? Absolutely not.”

Charlotte Flair always wants to play the heel

Before her return after WrestleMania 37, it's been hard over the past year to gauge whether Charlotte Flair was a heel or a face which left the WWE Universe confused as to what reaction they were supposed to give her. However, her latest run has left no question of the fact that she's a heel.

"I always want to be a heel," Charlotte Flair said. "When I came back after WrestleMania, there was no questioning what I am. There's no questioning what side [I'm on]. All that frustration, all that confusion, and laying it all out there. I really feel that has [been] portrayed throughout my promos. You can only do so much in the ring, and having that ability to have the mic has really helped with somewhat of a character wrinkle for me since April."

bad never looked so good pic.twitter.com/j5RJqffHle — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 16, 2021

Do you think Charlotte Flair will defeat Rhea Ripley this Sunday at Hell in a Cell? If so, will The Queen be satisfied with her 14th reign as champion? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

