"I suffered so much about it"- Jim Ross says Hall of Famer did not speak to him for years over a controversial WWE decision

Jim Ross was a first-hand witness to the infamous 'Montreal Screwjob' that saw Bret Hart lose the WWE title to Shawn Michaels in a controversial manner. The Hall of Famer recently revealed that Bret hadn't spoken to him for years after the aforementioned incident.

The Montreal Screwjob will go down as one of the most infamous moments in wrestling history. The Hitman took on Shawn Michaels in the main event of Survivor Series 1997, where the latter was declared the winner even though Hart did not submit.

Vince McMahon made the decision to alter the finish of the match after Bret refused to drop the title to the Heartbreak Kid in his hometown.

The incident created a wedge between Hart and WWE as the 10-time Champion soon left the company to join WCW. Jim Ross stated on his Grilling JR podcast that Bret was angry with him after the match was over even though he had no involvement in the finish.

"We went for years [and] never spoke because he didn't believe I was not a party to it," Ross said. "The truth was, I was not a party to it. The truth was, I didn't even know the f***ing finish," said JR. [H/T- WrestlingInc]

JR added that he has gotten tired of hearing about the incident over the years:

"I suffered so much about it, because it's ad nauseam."

WWE @WWE @ShawnMichaels @BretHart It has been 20 YEARS since this happened, and changed the course of sports-entertainment... #SurvivorSeries It has been 20 YEARS since this happened, and changed the course of sports-entertainment... #SurvivorSeries @ShawnMichaels @BretHart https://t.co/CqI8YFN8dG

Jim Ross was glad to see Bret Hart return to WWE

Bret Hart's WWF career ended with the Montreal Screwjob as the legendary superstar went on to join WCW. While he enjoyed some early success in Ted Turner's promotion, his in-ring career was cut short due to injuries.

The Hitman returned to WWE nearly a decade later as he was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2006. His return delighted many, including Jim Ross, who was glad that the two parties were able to bury the hatchet.

"I'm glad to some degree that the story has a happy ending," he said. "It was emotional for Bret to come back, get a hug and be in a ring and then finally have his meeting with Shawn." [H/T- WrestlingInc]

Bret Hart @BretHart On March 1985 in Brantford, Ontario, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and I officially became the Hart Foundation. On April 6, 2019, we take our place in the WWE Hall of Fame. I wish Jim was still with us to celebrate this moment, but I know he’ll be on stage with me in spirit. On March 1985 in Brantford, Ontario, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and I officially became the Hart Foundation. On April 6, 2019, we take our place in the WWE Hall of Fame. I wish Jim was still with us to celebrate this moment, but I know he’ll be on stage with me in spirit. https://t.co/hFasuj385Q

While Bret was never able to fully overcome his injuries, he wrestled in WWE on several occasions. His last match was in 2011 where he teamed up with John Cena to defeat Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez.

Jim Ross, meanwhile, decided not to renew his contract with WWE in 2019. A month after leaving the Stamford-based promotion, JR signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes