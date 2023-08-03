"I wasn't sure we were even going to have a match" - Kevin Owens opens up about WrestleMania 38 bout almost not happening

Kevin Owens was unsure if he was having a match with Stone Cold Steve Austin heading into WrestleMania 38. Owens opened up about his legendary bout against the WWE Hall of Famer and how uncertain it was on the day of the event.

Owens hosted a very special of The KO Show at WrestleMania 38 with Austin as a special guest. However, it was all smoke and mirrors as Owens challenged the Texas Rattlesnake to his first match since 2003. Stone Cold accepted the No Holds Barred challenge and won the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 38.

In an appearance on Ariel Helwani Meets on TNT Sports, Owens opened up about the uncertainty of the match. He was unsure if a match or just a segment was happening even on the day of Night One.

"Until that night or that day, I wasn't sure we were even going to have a match," Owens said. "It's weird because I'd spoken with Vince McMahon about it. I'd spoken with Steve about it. It was always this weird, 'You and Stone Cold are gonna do something at WrestleMania.' Called him, he's super into it, he's really excited, but Vince is like, 'Whatever it is, like a fight or a match or whatever, we'll figure all that out.' I'm like, 'Alright.'" [From 15:30 to 16:05]

Kevin Owens did not have a problem with WWE not promoting the match against Austin ahead of WrestleMania 38. The most important part of it was what Stone Cold Steve Austin wanted because he was wrestling for the first time in almost 20 years.

Stone Cold on wrestling Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year, Stone Cold Steve Austin had nothing but praise for Kevin Owens.

Austin appreciates Owens for not giving a receipt and for how he took care of him during their match at WrestleMania 38.

"For this match to play out, I needed to perform at a high level," Austin said. "I didn't work out before 38. I haven't thrown a working punch in 19 years. I was killing KO right there, I truly was, ask him. When we got to the back I said, 'Man, I can't believe you didn't throw a receipt.' And he just laughed because his job was to just take care of me," said Stone Cold. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Owens also main evented WrestleMania this year. He teamed up with Sami Zayn to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Usos on Night One of WrestleMania 39.

