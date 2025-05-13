"I would surely be in a mental asylum" - WWE star Karrion Kross breaks character

Karrion Kross seems poised to have a massive push after his infamous rant went viral on the internet. The former NXT Champion has only wrestled four times this year and has been on a losing streak.

Recently, Kross’ popularity has surged, and the WWE Universe has been urging Triple H’s creative regime to give the Herald of Doomsday an appropriate push. Kross often gets praised for maintaining his persona even behind the scenes.

In a rare moment, Karrion Kross broke his character, wished his wife and RAW Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux on her birthday, and penned a heartwarming post about her on X (formerly Twitter). He also congratulated Bordeaux and Shotzi on gaining 50k subscribers on their YouTube channel.

“Wishing my best friend the happiest birthday today. Without her, I would surely be in a mental asylum. And somehow I’d probably find her there anyways. A huge thank you to everyone who subscribed to @Lady_Scarlett13 & @ShotziWWE YouTube channel. You all put them over 50k,” wrote Kross.

Scarlett wants to see Karrion Kross win a major WWE Championship

Although Karrion Kross has won the NXT Championship twice, he hasn’t been able to capture any major prize during his stint on the main roster.

While speaking to WWE Deutschland, Scarlett Bordeaux expressed that she still wants to see her husband, Karrion Kross, capture a major title on the main roster, and it’s one of her goals to see happen in the wrestling juggernaut.

"That is 100% my focus right now. We can do both at the same time, though. Absolutely! But my focus right now is making sure that Kross gets the title that he deserves," Scarlett said.

With Karrion Kross' massive surge in popularity of late, a massive push seems likely. It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for The Herald of Doomsday in the coming weeks.

