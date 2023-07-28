"I swear I'm not making this up" - WWE veteran on what surprised him about Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's Rules of Engagement on SmackDown

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on what occurred in Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's Rules of Engagement segment on WWE SmackDown last week.

The Head of the Table and his cousin had a contract signing to make their match official at SummerSlam. It was announced that their match will be Tribal Combat, which means anything goes. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition of Tribal Chief will be on the line.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran questioned why Rikishi or another family member wasn't part of The Bloodline's Rules of Engagement on SmackDown.

"For Grayson Waller they will set the ring up like a dentist's office with fake potted ferns and all this tripe. But for the Rules of Engagement, the Tribal Chief against the budding Tribal Chief, they have a marble desk and two leather desk chairs... I know Afa and Sika are somewhat older and may not be able to travel. Rikishi? Some of the elders? Some official looking somebody?" wondered Cornette.

Jim Cornette was surprised that Tribal Combat is just a No Disqualifications match:

"And somehow we find out that Tribal Combat is anything goes, no disqualification! I swear I'm not making this up. They couldn't even do 'Okay, we're going to be attached with a leader thong left wrist to left wrist in our right hand we've got a tiki torch.' Tribal Combat is no DQ? ... Is this going to be a match with a giant mouse trap?" [0:45-3:45]

Jey Uso will become the new Tribal Chief if Roman Reigns loses at SummerSlam

The two stars are feuding again, reigniting their rivalry in 2020. Jey has everything to win. If he defeats Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer, he'll become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, The Head of the Table has everything to lose.

He's been world champion for over 1000 days, which is a huge milestone. Roman Reigns will have to do everything in his power to ensure that he wins. Since it's a No DQ match, Solo Sikoa could get involved, and they could turn it into a handicap match.

Do you think Jey Uso will dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below!

