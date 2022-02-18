"I can't thank you enough" - Goldberg's heartfelt response to WWE personality

Bill Goldberg has thanked Corey Graves for praising his performance against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

The Hall of Famer defeated Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WWE’s most recent event in Saudi Arabia. The 11-minute contest ended with the legendary superstar spearing his opponent off the stage area and through a set of tables.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Graves recalled how he told the WCW icon that the match was among the best of his career. In response, Goldberg made it clear that he appreciated the RAW commentator’s feedback:

“I can’t thank you enough for the words of confidence that you gave me afterwards because, even though I’m Goldberg, and even though 176 [173] and 0 [WCW undefeated streak], and even though I was once an extremely dominant monster in this business, guys like you eloquating your feelings about my performance means everything to me.”

The veteran is set to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE’s next Saudi Arabia event, Elimination Chamber, on Saturday. The match will be the last in-ring encounter under his current WWE contract.

Goldberg's preparation time to face Roman Reigns

The former football player was given plenty of time to prepare for his Crown Jewel match against Lashley in October 2021. However, that is not the case ahead of his upcoming battle with Reigns.

Without making excuses, the part-time star hinted that WWE may have approached him at short notice about competing at Elimination Chamber:

“That [Graves’ praise] does give me a hell of a lot of confidence, and I think you see, as everyone else saw, that a confident Goldberg is still someone really not to be messed with. So I’ve just gotta be able to drum that up in the very short period of time I’ve had to prepare for this.”

The two-time Universal Champion said in an Instagram video this week that his match against Reigns feels “bittersweet.” Although he does not know for sure, he acknowledged that it could be his last match in WWE.

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should Goldberg retire after Elimination Chamber? Yes No 1 votes so far