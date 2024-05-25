"I don't think anyone quite compares" - Former WWE Champion showers major praise on Gunther ahead of King of the Ring

Gunther has been one of the most dominant performers in WWE in recent years. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion recently received major praise from Randy Orton.

The Ring General is scheduled to lock horns with The Viper in the final of the King of the Ring tournament at the Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event. Gunther defeated Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, and Jey Uso in the previous rounds, whereas Orton went through AJ Styles, Carmelo Hayes, and Tama Tonga to book his place in the final.

The Apex Predator spoke to Kayla Braxton ahead of King and Queen of the Ring PLE. The former WWE Champion stated that he believed the 36-year-old was incomparable. He further praised Gunther, claiming that he had never seen anyone else possess all the qualities the Imperium leader possesses.

"There's been some mean ba**ards along the journey, but I don't think anyone quite compares. As far as all the qualities that Gunther possesses, I don't think I've ever seen them all in one person. It's [his match with Gunther] going to be interesting," said Randy Orton. [From 9:18 to 9:34]

You can watch the entire interview below:

WWE Superstar is confident Gunther will become the King of the Ring

Gunther's long-time friend and fellow Imperium teammate, Ludwig Kaiser, recently backed The Ring General to win at WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

In a recent interview with Title Sports Network ahead of the premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the 33-year-old pointed out that Gunther has succeeded in every stage of his career. Kaiser further stated that he was confident that the former IC Champion would walk out of the arena as the new King of the Ring.

"Well, you know, obviously, I know what The Ring General can do. I've known him [Gunther] for so many years, and I've seen him on every stage, and he succeeded on every stage. So I have no doubt in my mind that also this trip to Saudi Arabia is going to be a successful one for The Ring General," Ludwig Kaiser said.

Gunther has been unbeaten since losing the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. The Ring General would love to extend his impressive winning run inside the Jeddah Superdome.

