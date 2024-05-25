Gunther makes surprising confession ahead of his match against Randy Orton at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Gunther will go head-to-head against Randy Orton in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. However, ahead of their clash, The Ring General made an unexpected statement.

The Imperium leader qualified for the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament after defeating Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, and Jey Uso in the previous rounds. Meanwhile, The Viper overcame challengers such as AJ Styles, Carmelo Hayes, and Tama Tonga to reserve his place in the finals against The Ring General.

In a recent interview with Title Sports Network ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Gunther, who is brimming with confidence, surprisingly confessed he was unprepared for The Viper's RKO.

"Well, I will do my best to avoid that, right? So... I'm not prepared I think," Gunther said. [2:16 - 2:21]

You can watch the video below:

What the future has in store for The Ring General remains to be seen.

Ludwig Kaiser is confident Gunther will win at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

As Gunther prepares for the battle with Randy Orton at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, he will have the support of his Imperium teammate, Ludwig Kaiser. The 33-year-old star is seemingly confident that the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history will walk out of the event as the new King of the Ring.

During the same conversation with Title Sports Network, Ludwig pointed out that Gunther has succeeded in every stage of his career. Hence, he did not doubt that The Ring General's trip to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, would also be successful.

"Well, you know, obviously, I know what The Ring General can do. I know him for so so many years and I've seen him on every stage and he succeeded on every stage. So, I have no doubt in my mind that also this trip to Saudi Arabia is going to be a successful one for The Ring General," Ludwig Kaiser said. [2:24 - 2:39]

Gunther has defeated several top WWE Superstars over the past two years. Nevertheless, he has never squared off against Randy Orton. It would be interesting to see if he can overcome The Viper.

