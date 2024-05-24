Spoiler: major WWE star advances to King of the Ring final

A popular WWE Superstar has advanced to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament tomorrow. WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 will air live tomorrow from Saudi Arabia.

Gunther defeated Jey Uso this past Monday night on RAW to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. The former Intercontinental Champion was in the crowd for SmackDown to watch Randy Orton battle Tama Tonga in the tournament tonight.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa got involved in the match but The Viper was able to overcome it. Randy Orton emerged victorious and will battle Gunther tomorrow at the premium live event. The winner of the match will be this year's King of the Ring.

The Legend Killer returned at Survivor Series 2023 after missing over a year of action due to a back injury. Logan Paul defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL last month to retain the United States Championship. Cody Rhodes will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul and King and Queen of the Ring tomorrow night.

Popular WWE star comments on Gunther's intensity in the ring

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn recently praised his former rival for his work in the ring.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, Sami Zayn commented on Gunther's chops and noted that fans respond to them because of the sound they make on impact. He added that everything the leader of Imperium does is painful and his intensity in the ring is what separates him from everyone:

"Okay, so the chops I think jump out at people because of that sound, that loud crack across the chest. People respond to that because anybody can understand a sound like that, they know what's that. They can make that association with what that feels like because everybody at some point has been slapped or something. People can really relate to that." He continued, "Everything he does is pretty painful. The chops do stand out but everything he does is really with a hundred percent intensity. You're talking about what kinda separates him and I think that's it." [From 5:23 onwards]

Gunther and Randy Orton will battle tomorrow to determine this year's King of the Ring. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar emerges victorious at the premium live event.