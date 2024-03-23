"Everything he does is pretty painful" - WWE star discusses being victimized by Gunther's vicious moves (Exclusive)

The number one contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Sami Zayn, recently spoke about taking chops from Gunther.

The Ring General has carved out a reputation for himself as one of the hardest hitters in WWE. A standout move for the current IC title holder is the chop. He uses vicious chops to maim his opponents in the ring before planting them with a powerbomb for the win.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sami Zayn spoke about Gunther's powerful chops. He mentioned that the fans could also feel the impact because they could relate to being hit by the move.

He detailed that the champ always puts one hundred percent into his matches, and it sets him apart from the rest of the locker room.

"Okay, so the chops I think jump out at people because of that sound, that loud crack across the chest. People respond to that because anybody can understand a sound like that, they know what's that. They can make that association with what that feels like because everybody at some point has been slapped or something. People can really relate to that." He continued, "Everything he does is pretty painful. The chops do stand out but everything he does is really with a hundred percent intensity. You're talking about what kinda separates him and I think that's it." [From 5:23 onwards]

Sami is set to collide with Gunther at the Show of Shows. He has defeated the Ring General before, and it will be interesting to see if he can repeat this feat to claim the Intercontinental Championship.

