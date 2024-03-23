Prominent WWE star recalls past triumph over Gunther; claims he can end dominant title reign once again (Exclusive)

Popular WWE star Sami Zayn recently spoke about locking horning against Gunther at WrestleMania.

Sami is set for a major matchup at this year's 'Mania. He will challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship. Zayn won a Gauntlet Match a couple of weeks ago to cement his place at The Show of Shows. He outlasted and defeated formidable opponents like Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Chad Gable to punch his tickets to WrestleMania.

During an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sami mentioned having some matches against the Ring General over a decade ago.

He recalled ending Gunther's reign as the WXW World Champion in Germany. He felt a similar fate could be on the cards when they meet at WrestleMania XL.

"I remember we had a pretty prominent match. I think we may have once or twice, but I remember one pretty big one, [in] which I actually defeated him. He was a very dominant champion in Germany. He was the world champion for a company called WXW, which was a prominent company based out of Germany, even still. He was a prominent champion, and I defeated him, and I ended that reign. So I'm wondering if, after all these years, history does repeat itself, for he's become this dominant Intercontinental Champion, and I'm the one who ends that reign as well." [From 3:37 onwards]

Gunther has been the champ for over 650 days and shows no signs of stopping. He has already defeated the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Chad Gable, among others.

It will be interesting to see if the Master Strategist can pull a win over WWE's most dominant Intercontinental champion.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Will Sami Zayn be the one to end Gunther's dominant reign? Yes No way! 0 votes View Discussion