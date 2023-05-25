"I think they believe it's perfectly fine" - Former WCW Champion blasts WWE for major flaw (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo didn't mince any words before questioning the promotion's approach to a big flaw with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley on TV.

In one of the most baffling aspects of WWE's programming, Ripley, who holds the SmackDown Women's Championship, performs on the red brand. On the other hand, Belair, who's the reigning RAW Women's Champion, performs on the blue brand.

Though fans expected the two to exchange titles after the 2023 Draft, it's been close to a month, and there's been no sign of it happening anytime soon.

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo wondered if WWE was insulting fans' intelligence or if they lacked intelligence themselves.

The former WCW Champion thinks the promotion was working under the assumption that there was no issue and everything was perfect.

"Are they insulting our intelligence, or are they literally not intelligent? I'm telling you, I don't think they think they insult our intelligence; I think they believe it's perfectly fine," said Vince Russo. (2:50 - 3:10)

Both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will be in action at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia is set to be a star-studded affair with several big and notable matches going down. Both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair would be defending their titles in marquee bouts on Saturday night.

The Eradicator will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Natalya. While the Judgment Day member looks in no danger of losing her title, the veteran performer is sure to push her to her limits. As for The EST of WWE, she would defend her RAW Women's Title against Asuka.

The two women had also competed at WrestleMania 39, where Bianca Belair retained her gold. However, The Empress of Tomorrow has gained lots of momentum by recently turning to the dark side.

As such, Belair needs to be doubly careful as Asuka could have several tricks up her sleeve come May 27th.

Do you think Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair should exchange their titles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

