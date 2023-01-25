"I don't think he cared deeply about me" - WWE veteran on his relationship with Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Buff Bagwell recently discussed his relationship with former WCW executive Eric Bischoff, saying they shared a formal equation.

Bischoff is one of the most influential wrestling personalities who made a name for himself while working in WCW, where he was the Senior Vice President. During his tenure, the now-defunct promotion touched new heights, with its flagship show, Nitro, defeating WWE RAW in TV ratings for a staggering 83 consecutive weeks.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Buff Bagwell, who had a 10-year run in WCW from 1991 until its demise in 2001, spoke about his relationship with Eric Bischoff. Bagwell revealed that though they were friends for a while, his and Bischoff's equation was much more on the formal side.

The 53-year-old veteran added though he cared deeply about his ex-boss, Bischoff didn't feel the same about him.

"Eric was great to me, man. Eric Bischoff was one of the greatest guys in my career. I wasn't big on Eric's list. We had a time when we were friends, but I was more of an employee to him. I don't think he cared deeply about me, but I cared deeply about Eric."

Check out the video below:

Bagwell also disclosed how he and Eric Bischoff shared a passion for Harley-Davidson bikes.

"Eric was a great guy, and he was really into Harleys. So were me, The Steiner Brothers, we were always on our bikes. We had fun with Eric I was always figured into the private jets going into towns. So he kept me in the click of the boys but it was like I was on the outer edges of it, though, with him. But I always respected Eric tremendously," said Buff Bagwell. (2:36 - 3:26)

Eric Bischoff on WWE legend Hulk Hogan's racist comments

Bischoff recently came to the defense of one of his closest associates from WCW, Hulk Hogan. In a recent interview, the former RAW general manager recalled Hogan's racist tirade from 2008, saying it didn't represent the person he was.

Eric Bischoff stated that when the WWE Hall of Famer made the comments, he was broken and at the lowest point of his life.

"In that period of time, he had a lapse of judgment and said things that aren't a reflection of who Hulk Hogan is at all," Bischoff said. "They're a reflection of a broken, overly medicated, alcohol-fueled, desperate person at the lowest point in his life. And of all the critics that were so vociferous in their criticism of Hulk Hogan, I would like them to ask themselves what they think they would be like in that situation."

Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan were key players in the nWo, which was instrumental in WCW overtaking WWE in ratings.

What do you think of Eric Bischoff's influence on the wrestling business? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes