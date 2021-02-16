 'I don't think he would have had the dedication' - Wrestling legend says Carlito was not WWE Champion material

Carlito is back in the spotlight following his WWE return at the 2021 Royal Rumble PPV. The 41-year-old Puerto Rican star was released from WWE in 2010, and he was always perceived to be one of those talents who never really lived up to his true potential during his first WWE run.

Jim Ross had recently called Carlito 'unmotivated and lazy', and now his fellow AEW colleague, Arn Anderson, has spoken about Carlito's career during 'Ask Arn Anything' on AdFreeShows.

Arn Anderson was asked whether Carlito was 'WWE World Champion material.' The former WWE producer said that Carlito was never going to become a WWE Champion as he was more of a gimmick than a main event talent.

"For the big title? No, because he was a gimmick. Character. Entertaining character and I don't think he would have had the dedication because he was a big kid, and he was having fun. That's great if you are one of the troops."

Anderson spoke about a world champion's duties in detail, and he believed that Carlito would not have had the dedication to be an impactful WWE Champion.

The WCW Legend explained that being a world champion involves many different jobs that require the utmost commitment. Anderson continued:

"But if you make him the champion, now he's got early morning radio. He's got media. He's got all these appearances, which a lot of people don't understand, you have to represent the company and the business in a way that people are going to look at it and go, 'Damnn! That guy is a star. I just thought he was a wrestler.' He knows what he is talking about. He is articulate. He is intelligent. Looks good in a suit. He is always on time for those early morning radio shows. A lot goes into being champion."

I think he will probably land in some kind of a spot with that company: Arn Anderson on Carlito's WWE future

Arn Anderson also reacted to Carlito's Royal Rumble return. Anderson credited Carlito for being in excellent physical condition, and he predicted that the popular wrestler would end up finding a role in WWE.

"I thought he was a great guy to have on the card. He looked good at the Rumble, you know. Body looked really good. He hadn't aged at all. I think he will probably land in some kind of a spot with that company because he looked, and he can still work."

Carlito returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2021 PPV in the men's match and lasted almost nine minutes before being eliminated by Elias. Carlito looked in phenomenal shape and rightfully received plaudits for his comeback. The former United States champion would wrestle in his first RAW match in ten years the following night, as he teamed up with Jeff Hardy to defeat Elias & Jaxson Ryker.

Carlito's WWE return has been met with positive reactions, and while the man himself is presently uncertain about his WWE future, a safe bet would be for him to return sooner rather than later.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'Ask Arn Anything' and give a H/T to SK Wrestling