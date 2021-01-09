"Unmotivated and lazy" - Jim Ross thinks former WWE US Champion could have achieved more

Jim Ross has given his honest assessment on Carlito’s six-year run in WWE. The Hall of Famer believes the former WWE Superstar had “absolutely extraordinary” ability but his lack of motivation ultimately let him down.

Carlito moved to WWE’s main roster in 2004 after a one-year spell in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). He went on to win the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and Tag Team Championship (x2) before leaving the company in 2010.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross jokingly said that Carlito was “a Hall of Famer” with women. However, he did not think the Puerto Rican Superstar fulfilled his potential in the wrestling business.

"He’s a good worker," Jim Ross said. "His only enemy has always been his own motivation. He can be as good as he wants to be, so therefore some perceive that he might be a little unmotivated, i.e., a little lazy. He wasn’t lazy in his interactions with the fairer sex because he was a Hall of Famer in that area. If he kept his eye on the prize and wanted to go in and work, he was absolutely extraordinary."

Despite being advertised for the show, Carlito did not appear on this week’s RAW Legends Night episode of RAW. PW Insider’s Mike Johnson reported that he did not want to travel across the country just to make a two-minute cameo. Carlito posted the tweet above one hour after RAW ended.

Jim Ross thought Carlito could have been a "big-time star"

Carlito held the United States Championship in 2004

Jim Ross went on to clarify that he loved Carlito’s work in WWE. He believes he could have been a “big-time star” if he had more motivation.

Carlito’s final WWE match came in May 2010 when he and Primo lost against The Hart Dynasty at a live event.

