Report: New details on why Carlito was not on WWE RAW Legends Night

New reports suggest that former WWE Superstar Carlito chose not to attend WWE RAW Legends Night because he wasn't interested in doing a cameo on the show.

While speaking to David Scherer of PWInsider Elite, wrestling reporter Mike Johnson revealed that he heard from an unnamed source about the aforementioned details surrounding Carlito.

Johnson shared that Carlito had informed the WWE that he was not interested in travelling all the way to Florida for a cameo appearance. As a result, Carlito didn't appear on WWE RAW this week. Instead, other legends like The Boogeyman and Molly Holly took his place.

"I was told Carlito found out he was just getting a cameo, and said ‘Hey, but thanks, when you want me to come wrestle or do something, I’m happy to do it. I don’t want to travel across the country, just to do a 2 minute cameo,'" said Johnson. H/t HeelByNature

Carlito was not the only WWE Superstar who was falsely advertised for WWE RAW Legends Night. Former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle was also slated to make an appearance, but she didn't appear on the show.

Carlito is still interested in returning to WWE

Carlito in WWE

Carlito was one of the many legends WWE had advertised for WWE RAW Legends Night. Notable names like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Torrie Wilson and The Big Show were heavily promoted ahead of the show. Likewise, WWE advertised Carlito's appearance for Monday night.

It was a shame that fans did not get to see the former WWE Intercontinental Champion make an appearance at WWE RAW Legends Night. Hopefully, this situation will not hinder a potential reunion between the two sides. Carlito reportedly told WWE that he would be more than happy to come back for a match. Many fans remain hopeful that he'll step foot in a WWE ring again at some point.