Reports: Candice Michelle to miss WWE RAW Legends Night

WWE has been hyping the "Legends Night" edition of RAW for the last several weeks, hoping to pop a big rating to kick off the 2021 calendar year. The company has advertised a long list of names from the past that will appear tonight, but it doesn't seem like everyone that has been advertised will be in attendance.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, at least one of the company's names for tonight's show will not appear on WWE RAW. According to Sapp, the company isn't expecting former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle to make the show tonight. At this time, the reason why she wouldn't be able to make tonight's broadcast is unknown.

WWE's production of RAW tonight has "fallen behind schedule.

As for tonight's show in general, Fightful reports that WWE RAW from a production side of things is behind schedule, which could mean various things when it comes to how things are currently trending right now backstage WWE's flagship show.

One has to wonder how WWE will utilize legends like the "Immortal" Hulk Hogan, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, and Torrie Wilson tonight.

On a night that will presumably bring many eyes back to the product to see their old favorites, it is imperative that the company put their best foot forward and allow the superstars of today to get a proper rub from the legends of yesterday.

WWE RAW will be headlined tonight with Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against Keith Lee. Tonight might be the first night that many fans see these two men for the first time. An incredible main event is imperative when it comes to establishing the current roster in the future.

WWE RAW airs every Monday at 8 PM EST on the USA Network.