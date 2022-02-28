"I think of those dream matches" - Popular wrestling figure wants AJ Styles to face former IMPACT World Champion (Exclusive)

AJ Styles recently re-signed with WWE in a three-year deal. Although he stated that his previous WWE contract would be his last, his mind seemed to change following the relatively light ThunderDome schedule. A popular wrestling figure spoke at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards and addressed a dream match for The Phenomenal One.

Styles has done it all and won it all (almost). A global superstar, he would become the face of IMPACT Wrestling before backstage contractual issues caused him to leave for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

His brief two-year stint saw him compete with the world's best wrestlers before World Wrestling Entertainment came calling. He is now six years into his WWE tenure and will have completed nine years by the time his next deal is over.

Popular wrestling figure Conrad Thompson spoke to Riju Dasgupta on the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. When asked about a dream match between WWE and IMPACT Wrestling, Thompson said that he would like someone with roots in IMPACT like Styles, and named Josh Alexander as a dream opponent:

"I do like the idea of someone from the WWE who has Impact roots, like AJ Styles. Like that could be interesting. If we wouldn't have had the news that's recently broken [Styles re-signing with WWE for 3 years], something with Josh Alexander and AJ Styles would be just phenomenal. I'm not sure, what the biggest money match would be, but I like the idea. As a fan, I think of those dream matche scenarios. I think 'Who would have won between Goldberg and 'Stone Cold' [Steve Austin] or if The Undertaker fought Sting. " [8:19-8:56]

He said that this is what makes the idea of the Forbidden Door so fun:

"That's what makes this 'Forbidden Door' talk so fun. It makes me think of my mom at the grocery at the store, seeing all these magazines and hypothetical dream matches. And now some of them are happening. It's really cool.," said Conrad. [8:57-9:10]

You can watch the full video below.

AJ Styles is a multi-promotion Hall of Famer in the making

AJ Styles' work in IMPACT Wrestling speaks for itself. He is a legend of the company, which is why many were surprised in 2013-14 when he couldn't come to an agreement with the promotion that he did so much for.

However, it turned out to be a big move for him as his run in New Japan Pro Wrestling put him on the radar of WWE. He took a little over five years to achieve Grand Slam Champion status and technically has a WrestleMania main event under his name.

