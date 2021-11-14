"I think it fits him" – WWE veteran is a fan of Roman Reigns taking Xavier Woods' crown (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns took Xavier Woods' King of the Ring crown to conclude the most recent SmackDown episode, and Dutch Mantell revealed he was a fan of the angle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former WWE manager predicted that Roman would be decked out in King's attire for next week's show and expected the Universal Champion to get carted out to the ring.

Mantell felt that the crown fit perfectly with Roman Reigns' on-screen act, and he had high hopes from the ongoing storyline with Xavier Woods:

"I do like that Reigns took the crown. Now, you can see Reigns come out, and I'm predicting this, next week, he dresses like a king. I think he will have the big roll and everything. They may even put him on the deal and cart him to the ring. But I think, even though they did that with Corbin and Nakamura, the crown looked good on him too, and The Bloodline and all that. I think it fits him. As long as he has got that crown, in Xavier he has, an opponent."

Check out the full episode below:

Dutch Mantell on WWE's booking of Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods

Roman Reigns will square off against Big E in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series, and Xavier Woods' feud ties in excellently with the overall narrative.

However, Dutch Mantell stressed the importance of pacing the story as Roman doesn't have a large pool of opponents on SmackDown. While McIntyre is a rumored future title challenger, Mantell felt WWE could be patient with its storyline featuring Woods and Reigns:

"If they push him [Drew McIntyre] too fast too soon, they are going be in the same spot they were in two weeks ago. They didn't have any opponents, except for McIntyre, and Brock took off. He went on vacation or wherever he went. They have to really pace this. That's where good booking comes in."

While the former WWE personality appreciated Reigns' crown segment with the New Day member, he was not pleased with The Tribal Chief's entrance from the latest SmackDown. Here's what he had to say.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh