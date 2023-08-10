"I think she followed us to three towns" - WWE Hall of Famer on The Great Khali's massive female following (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently spoke about The Great Khali and just how much female following he enjoyed during his time with the promotion.

The 50-year-old joined WWE in 2006 and was immediately presented as a big deal. Less than two years into his run, The Great Khali captured the coveted World Heavyweight Championship in a Battle Royal on SmackDown. However, his title reign was short-lived, as it ended after just 61 days in a three-way match.

While he didn't touch the same heights again, The Great Khali remained a commanding presence on the promotion's roster until his release in 2014. For his contributions to the business, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long recalled riding with The Great Khali and how one of his female followers began following him. The former SmackDown General Manager added that the female fan followed them to as many as three towns before the issue was brought to the authorities.

"He ate a lot, but he drew a line even when these guys would stuff themselves. With his size, it takes a lot of food for him. Great story. Me and Khali were riding, and just out of the blue, this black girl, I don't know, had some attraction to Khali, and she would follow us from every town we would go to. She would drive and follow us just to buy a ticket, just to go and see him. That was strange. I think she followed us to three towns until Mike Chioda or someone called up the police because we didn't know what she was up to," said Teddy Long. [12:30 - 13:13]

WWE veteran Teddy Long on a gym employee chasing The Great Khali

Furthermore, Teddy Long narrated an incident from back in the day when he was in a gym with The Great Khali in South Carolina. He stated that a female worker at the gym followed Khali to the hotel and even tried to enter his room.

Long added that they later learned the female fan was fired for walking out of her job.

"I think it was Colombus, South Carolina. We went to this gym, and there was this girl in the gym; she flipped off and walked off, left her job, and followed Khali back to the hotel. She tried to get into his hotel room, but he wouldn't let her. So she ended up going back to the gym. So we went there the next day, and they told us that when she came back, they fired her. They put all her stuff in a box because she walked off, and left her job," added Teddy Long. [13:28 - 13:55]

Though he isn't likely to make a full-time return, it remains to be seen if we ever see The Great appear on WWE's programming again.

