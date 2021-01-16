'I don't think it's the future of the business' - Eric Bischoff gives honest opinion on cinematic matches (Exclusive)  

Cinematic matches were the most significant positives in an otherwise wretched year. The pandemic era of professional wrestling took the industry in a different direction as the need for innovation became all the more important.

WWE experimented with its presentation and offered several cinematic matches in 2020. AEW booked a cinematic match with the Stadium Stampede. It should also be noted that Matt Hardy has been doing cinematic matches since his IMPACT Wrestling days. However, are cinematic matches the future of wrestling?

Eric Bischoff thinks differently. The former WCW executive revealed during an interview with SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that while cinematic matches are a valuable aspect of the business, it can't be overdone in the future.

Bischoff believed that cinematic matches should be reserved for special occasions, or else it would lose value.

"I don't think it's the future of the business; I think it's a valuable component. I think it's a special attraction. I think if it's done too much, it will lose some of its value to the audience when everything becomes a cinematic style match; then it's no longer special.

To rely on that exclusively as a presentation would diminish their value: Eric Bischoff has a warning about cinematic matches

John Cena and Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match from WrestleMania 36.

Eric Bischoff said that cinematic matches should be offered once or twice a year at special events, and only in situations in which the storyline demands a unique dimension.

"I think if the cinematic matches are presented as a special event, once a year, or twice a year, or in unique story-driven situations, I think it could become a very valuable part of the presentation. But I think to rely on that exclusively as a presentation would diminish their value."

Many fans would argue that WWE was over-reliant on cinematic matches in 2020. Despite the cinematic matches' frequency, WWE produced some gems, with the Boneyard match between Undertaker and AJ Styles being one of the most well-produced 'matches' in recent memory.

Cinematic matches can help extend the careers of veterans, and as reported earlier, AEW plans on doing the same with Sting.

The world of wrestling is expected to get back to its former state once the pandemic is behind us, but cinematic matches could be retained even when things get back to normal. Cinematic matches offer companies the chance to be flexible in terms of creativity and editing, and it should be featured sparingly as we move forward.

