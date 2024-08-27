"I think they've given up on him" - Veteran writer's controversial claims on WWE's plans for Braun Strowman (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that the Stamford-based company is no longer interested in pushing Braun Strowman. The 40-year-old star was in action on RAW this week.

Strowman has had a successful career in WWE. He has won several titles in the company including a reign with the Universal Championship. He competed against Bronson Reed this week on RAW. However, the match ended in chaos with the Australian star hitting a Tsunami on The Monster Among Men in the parking lot.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo felt that WWE had given up on Braun Strowman and was just using him as fodder for Reed. He felt the 40-year-old star was still a major draw for the Stamford-based company because of his size, but was unlikely to get a main event push.

"I think they've given up on him (Braun Strowman). I think the only reason he's there is just because of the size, he's an attraction and a draw," Vince Russo said. [56:45 - 56:53]

You can watch the video below:

Bronson Reed continued his mean streak as he laid out Strowman in the parking lot on RAW this week. Several WWE officials including General Manager Adam Pearce rushed in to get The Monster Among Men some medical attention.

It will be interesting to see if Braun gets to exact revenge on Reed in the coming weeks.

