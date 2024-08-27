  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Braun Strowman
  • "I think they've given up on him" - Veteran writer's controversial claims on WWE's plans for Braun Strowman (Exclusive)

"I think they've given up on him" - Veteran writer's controversial claims on WWE's plans for Braun Strowman (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Aug 27, 2024 10:28 GMT
Braun Strowman took a beating on RAW this week [Image credits: WWE]
Braun Strowman took a beating on RAW this week. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that the Stamford-based company is no longer interested in pushing Braun Strowman. The 40-year-old star was in action on RAW this week.

Strowman has had a successful career in WWE. He has won several titles in the company including a reign with the Universal Championship. He competed against Bronson Reed this week on RAW. However, the match ended in chaos with the Australian star hitting a Tsunami on The Monster Among Men in the parking lot.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo felt that WWE had given up on Braun Strowman and was just using him as fodder for Reed. He felt the 40-year-old star was still a major draw for the Stamford-based company because of his size, but was unlikely to get a main event push.

also-read-trending Trending
"I think they've given up on him (Braun Strowman). I think the only reason he's there is just because of the size, he's an attraction and a draw," Vince Russo said. [56:45 - 56:53]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

You can watch the video below:

youtube-cover

Bronson Reed continued his mean streak as he laid out Strowman in the parking lot on RAW this week. Several WWE officials including General Manager Adam Pearce rushed in to get The Monster Among Men some medical attention.

It will be interesting to see if Braun gets to exact revenge on Reed in the coming weeks.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratyush Rai
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी