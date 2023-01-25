"I didn't think he was going to come back" - WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella says her husband was a groomzilla

Nikki Bella has successfully transitioned from a full-time WWE Superstar to a reality television celebrity and a mom in the past few years. She was recently seen promoting her upcoming reality television series, during which she revealed that her husband was a groomzilla at their wedding.

In 2015, Nikki Bella suffered a severe neck injury that caused her to cut her time as a full-time performer short. However, a year later, she returned at SummerSlam and had a brief run on the blue brand before she took a hiatus after John Cena proposed to her at WrestleMania 33.

However, her relationship with the Leader of Cenation ended a while later, and she began dating Artem Chigvintsev. She was recently seen promoting her upcoming reality series Nikki Bella Says I Do, during which she revealed that Chigvintsev was the groomzilla at their wedding. Check it out:

"I was actually not a bridezilla. He was a groomzilla. But there's this moment and I can't give it away and people have seen it in the trailer. But Artem has major Diva moments and I just popped a bottle of champagne, I've my veil on and I just sip my champagne and let him through his fit for an hour and a half. And I didn't know but he left the venue and I didn't think he was going to come back. And I cannot wait for the world to see why and how nothing was my fault." (From 0:14 to 0:43)

The four-part series will be released shortly, which documents the wedding that took place in 2022.

Brie and Nikki Bella were supposed to be a part of WWE RAW XXX

The Bella Twins were an integral part of the Divas division during the PG Era and a staple on the red brand, where the duo has won the WWE Divas Championship on numerous occasions.

Last Monday, WWE celebrated RAW's 30th anniversary, including superstars of the past and present. However, The Bella Twins were not a part of the historic show. They later revealed and explained their absence. Check it out:

"This week, from Monday to Thursday, Brie and I, and Artem have been booked on Crazy Media because the premiere of 'Nikki Bella Says I Do' is Thursday night. WWE owns the show, by the way... I think it was weeks ago, there were talks about going to Monday Night RAW. They said they had nothing for us, so we were booked on [Crazy] Media, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday."

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella were last seen at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, where they entered the Women's Royal Rumble match.

What are your thoughts on The Bella Twins missing WWE RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.

