[WATCH] Nikki Bella reveals WWE's disappointing message to The Bella Twins ahead of RAW XXX 

In her latest Instagram live session, Nikki Bella explained exactly what happened between The Bella Twins and WWE.

Earlier this week, The Bella Twins took massive shots at WWE for not showcasing a bunch of women on RAW XXX, including Saraya and Mercedes Moné. Twitter was divided over the duo's rant targeting WWE.

Nikki Bella has shed some light on what happened between the twins and WWE. According to her, WWE told her and Brie that they had nothing for them on RAW XXX.

Check out her comments below:

"This week, from Monday to Thursday, Brie and I, and Artem have been booked on Crazy Media because the premiere of 'Nikki Bella Says I Do' is Thursday night. WWE owns the show, by the way... I think it was weeks ago, there were talks about going to Monday Night RAW. They said they had nothing for us, so we were booked on [Crazy] Media, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Then there was possibly maybe an idea, but our whole team including WWE and everyone else had already booked us for Monday." [0:27-1:08]

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Nikki Bella explains what happened between her and WWE. Nikki Bella explains what happened between her and WWE. https://t.co/z996sPTlip

If you're interested in sports betting, the championship round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Fans didn't mince their words while reacting to Nikki Bella's explanation

Nikki's comments received a massive response on Twitter, with most comments bashing The Bella Twins.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Murphs56 @Murphs56 @WrestlingNewsCo She literally admits her show is owned by WWE so it still doesn't make any sense to me why she thinks they wouldn't show the Bellas. The company is writing them checks in present day! @WrestlingNewsCo She literally admits her show is owned by WWE so it still doesn't make any sense to me why she thinks they wouldn't show the Bellas. The company is writing them checks in present day!

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick



Honestly, I forgot they were even booked for the show until I saw the outrage on Twitter. @WrestlingNewsCo Oh no, the Bella Twins weren’t on my television during the 30th anniversary of Monday night Raw, my life will never be the same after such epic disappointment.Honestly, I forgot they were even booked for the show until I saw the outrage on Twitter. @WrestlingNewsCo Oh no, the Bella Twins weren’t on my television during the 30th anniversary of Monday night Raw, my life will never be the same after such epic disappointment.Honestly, I forgot they were even booked for the show until I saw the outrage on Twitter.

Zekis @FW2O22 @WrestlingNewsCo The woman who actually started the Women's Revolution, and not that 'total divas' merchant @WrestlingNewsCo The woman who actually started the Women's Revolution, and not that 'total divas' merchant https://t.co/0VDru7ubLc

Space Cowboy 🤠⭐ @SpaceCowboy8894 @WrestlingNewsCo Fans tuned in to watch actual legends from the past. Nobody cared about this until they went on Instagram complaining 🙄. @WrestlingNewsCo Fans tuned in to watch actual legends from the past. Nobody cared about this until they went on Instagram complaining 🙄.

Several other WWE legends didn't appear on RAW XXX, including WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Foley later revealed that WWE had asked him to make an appearance, but he politely declined due to his hectic schedule.

The Bella Twins didn't hold back while bashing WWE and didn't seem one bit happy. The Women's Revolution holds a significant spot in history as it has led to female superstars getting more opportunities on top shows.

It also resulted in WWE giving female superstars their first-ever WrestleMania main event in 2019.

What do you think of Nikki Bella's comments? Did you miss The Bella Twins on RAW XXX?

If you use Bella's quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes