"I think it is going well" - 34-year-old star brought back by Triple H opens up about WWE return ahead of Elimination Chamber

Triple H has brought back several WWE Superstars that were released under Vince McMahon's regime.

Some have worked out, while others have not been able to connect with the WWE Universe thus far. A recently returned star, however, has the opportunity to earn his first title on the main roster tomorrow night at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Bronson Reed returned to the company in December 2022 and assisted The Miz during an episode of RAW. The 34-year-old qualified for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match slated to take place tomorrow night at the premium live event in Montreal.

Speaking to Post Wrestling, Bronson opened up on his decision to return to WWE after they had previously released him. He said that he believes things are going well and pointed out his battling for the United States Championship tomorrow at Elimination Chamber as evidence of such:

"It was always something that I wanted to do. I always wanted to return to WWE. As soon as it became a possibility, I was like okay this is something that I need to do because it was unfinished business. I didn't get to be on RAW or SmackDown or do these premium live events. Already in my short time, I've only been on RAW television for a month and a half now, I'm in a chamber match. So, I think it is going well and I am excited for the match tomorrow," said Bronson Reed. [00:20 - 00:43]

Bronson Reed on itching to get back to WWE

Bronson Reed spent some time in Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling following his release in 2021.

Ahead of his return to the company, Reed admitted that he was anxiously waiting around. He noted that having a couple of months off is unusual for him and he didn't know what to do with himself:

"I've always been on the road, I've always been wrestling. Like, whether it was with WWE, [or] NXT, before that I was obviously on the indies for a very long time, then Japan. So having those couple of months off is really weird for me. It was nice, I got to let the body rest, stay at home for a little while. But it was strange to not be on the road, so I was itching to come back as soon as I could," added Bronson Reed. [00:55 - 01:18]

Austin Theory will be defending the United States Championship against Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Johnny Gargano tomorrow night at the premium live event. It will be interesting to see if Theory can escape the Elimination Chamber and head into WrestleMania 39 as United States Champion.

