WWE planning to make RAW Superstar a main eventer by having him defeat John Cena, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE intends to make US Champion Austin Theory a main-eventer by having him defeat John Cena.

Theory and The Leader of Cenation are rumored to square off at WrestleMania 39. The match has been in the making for months now, with Austin Theory often calling out John Cena on social media and during his promos on RAW. However, before that, Theory will put his US Title on the line at Elimination Chamber 2023.

The 25-year-old will face Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Monez Ford inside the steel structure on Saturday. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo predicted that if Austin Theory wins at Elimination Chamber 2023, WWE will push him to the moon.

The wrestling veteran believes the promotion would pit him against John Cena and have him defeat the 16-time World Champion.

"I think their belief is if he (Austin Theory) wins the Elimination Chamber, and then they put him over Cena, they have a main eventer," said Vince Russo. [7:14 - 7:25]

The former WWE writer also feels that since WWE has devoted a lot of time in nurturing Theory, they won't have him lose his US Title at Elimination Chamber.

"You've built him; they are really, really are behind him, I just can't see them (have him lose)," added Vince Russo. [9:28 - 9:33]

Check out the full video below:

Bianca Belair on John Cena's heartfelt gesture

On her recent appearance on the Out of Character podcast, Bianca Belair revealed what John Cena told her after her crushing loss to Becky Lynch in seconds at SummerSlam 2021. The RAW Women's Champion disclosed that Cena gave her perspective on things that she'll remember for the rest of her life.

"He pulled me aside and he talked to me and he like really helped me with my perspective of that and that’s gunna carry with me for the rest of my career.” Belair added: “Then like he’s sharing his knowledge with us so he’s like a gem in this business, he gave me some gems that night."

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 John Cena’s summerslam 2021 shirt will forever be badass John Cena’s summerslam 2021 shirt will forever be badass https://t.co/gXvALTdzOW

The Leader of Cenation main evented SummerSlam 2021, where he failed to win the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes