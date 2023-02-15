"He's like a gem in this business" - Top female WWE Star praises John Cena and the career-changing advice he gave her

After suffering arguably the biggest and most embarrassing loss of her career, Bianca Belair has revealed that John Cena gave her some great advice following her defeat.

At SummerSlam 2021, Bianca Belair lost her SmackDown Women's title in shocking fashion as the returning Becky Lynch took the championship off her in just 26 seconds.

During a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, Bianca Belair revealed that John Cena gave her some great perspective after her loss to Lynch.

"He pulled me aside and he talked to me and he like really helped me with my perspective of that and that’s gunna carry with me for the rest of my career.” Belair added: “Then like he’s sharing his knowledge with us so he’s like a gem in this business, he gave me some gems that night." [10:30 - 11:17]

Bianca was able to turn her fortunes around a few months later as she defeated Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 38 last April, the championship that she still holds today.

Will John Cena return to action at WrestleMania 39?

Having not competed on the Grandest Stage of Them All since 2020, WWE fans are desperate to see the Leader of the Cenation return to the ring this April at the SoFi Stadium.

According to a recent report from Xero News, the 45-year-old star is set to compete at WrestleMania 39 against the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

"As of 2 weeks ago, John Cena vs. Austin Theory was pencilled in for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39," reported Xero News.

Austin Theory @_Theory1 @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. https://t.co/1fKBMrAG5P

Cena's most recent match in WWE took place on December 30th, 2022, when he and Kevin Owens teamed up to defeat the duo of Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

What are your thoughts on John Cena potentially facing Austin Theory at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Out of Character and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes