"I think he's gonna get that WrestleMania moment" – Corey Graves predicts seven match outcomes (Exclusive)

WWE commentator Corey Graves expects several championships to remain with their current title holders at WrestleMania XL. He also thinks LA Knight will receive his first big WrestleMania moment by defeating AJ Styles.

At the time of writing, 13 matches have been announced for WrestleMania XL weekend on April 6-7. The first night will be headlined by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns. On the second night, Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second year in a row.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Graves began his WrestleMania XL predictions with Knight's match against Styles:

"I think I have to pick LA Knight, which is hard because AJ Styles is my guy. I'm a big AJ Styles guy, but it's LA Knight's time. He's had maybe the best year of anyone on the roster. I think he's gonna get that WrestleMania moment." [4:04 – 4:17]

In another non-title bout, Graves predicted that fan favorite Jey Uso will defeat his villainous brother Jimmy Uso:

"I gotta go Yeet! Main Event Jey. I posted on social media last year sometime, I think Jey has really hit his stride as one of the most complete superstars on the roster, and I think it's gonna continue." [4:22 – 4:34]

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a six-pack ladder match at the event. Although many people think their title reign will end, Graves is backing Balor and Priest to come out on top:

"I think I still have to pick The Judgment Day. I think everybody has sort of made it a foregone conclusion [that The Judgment Day will lose], and I think The Judgment Day still stands a chance." [4:50 – 5:00]

The match will also feature A-Town Down Under, The Awesome Truth, #DIY, New Catch Republic, and The New Day.

Corey Graves predicts major women's title change at WrestleMania XL

Elsewhere at the two-night event, some of the marquee matches include Gunther vs. Sami Zayn and Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton.

While Corey Graves would like Zayn to end Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign, he cannot see it happening:

"It breaks my heart saying this, but no. I love Sami to death, one of my favorite friends and opponents, but Gunther, to me, best in the world right now." [5:08 – 5:19]

Graves would also like Paul to retain the United States Championship against Orton and Owens:

"Selfishly, I hope Logan Paul keeps it. I'm loving what he's doing right now." [5:28 – 5:32]

In the RAW women's division, Graves cannot look past Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in her battle against Becky Lynch:

"You can never bet against Becky, but Rhea Ripley right now is on a whole different level. I don't know the last time we've seen a woman with this sort of dominance. I don't see anyone knocking Rhea off for a while." [5:43 – 5:52]

Regarding the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown, Graves believes it is time for Bayley to dethrone her former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY:

"I think it's a moment years in the making. I think Bayley finally does it on The Grandest Stage of Them All." [6:01 – 6:06]

Graves also offered his in-depth thoughts on what might happen in Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL matches.

