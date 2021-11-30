"I don't think he is a good promo" - Former WWE personality makes a massive claim about Triple H (Exclusive)

Most fans consider Triple H a complete superstar, but Vince Russo doesn't rate The Cerebral Assassin highly for his promo skills.

Russo spoke about the greatest promo-cutters of all time during the latest episode of Legion of RAW. The former WWE personality revealed some of his favorites while also stating his true feelings about Triple H's promos.

Triple H was not on Vince Russo's list, as he felt even Shawn Michaels was better than his former D-Generation X partner.

"I don't think he is a good promo. I thought Shawn was a great promo," Russo admitted.

Vince Russo found it challenging to rank the greatest talkers in wrestling as there were way too many iconic superstars who had the gift of the gab. He mentioned Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Steve Austin, Randy Savage, and The Rock and specifically spoke about Bret Hart's underrated performances on the microphone.

"I thought Bret was a great promo. Yeah, during the Canada stuff, I'm reviewing that stuff right now. Bret's tremendous. Gosh, there are so many. Flair, of course, Piper, Savage, Rock, Austin," stated Russo.

Vince Russo felt that fans legitimately believed every word in Bret Hart's promos and added that present-day superstars lack a similar connection with the audience.

"I mean, bro," Russo continued, "there was something about Bret where you believed what he was saying. When you watch this show, here's what you feel, they got handed a script. You really believed Bret, believed what he said. Even if he was the only one that believed it, you felt like he believed it. You don't get that today."

Triple H's health and WWE status

Triple H @TripleH

See you soon 🙏❤️ I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon 🙏❤️ I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️

Triple H has been on a break from WWE duties since he suffered an unfortunate cardiac event in September.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Triple H's health scare was quite severe and that he had to undergo emergency surgery after his hospitalization. The updates we've received in recent weeks from certain well-known WWE personalities have painted a positive picture regarding his recovery.

The NXT Boss's physical condition is improving with each passing day, and it may not be long until he returns to his backstage responsibilities in WWE.

