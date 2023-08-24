"I think he would have been great" - Legend thinks 40-year-old could have played The Undertaker's role today (Exclusive)

Wrestling media legend Bill Apter recently mentioned that WWE RAW Superstar Damian Priest would have made for a great modern-day version of The Undertaker.

The Judgment Day member is one of the biggest stars on Monday nights today. His dark and brooding persona would have lent itself easily to a character like The Undertaker, which has captured the imaginations of fans for decades. Even Damian Priest's slow walking style and in-ring work remind many of The Deadman.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said if WWE never had the character of Undertaker until now, Priest would have been perfect to take up the role. The veteran journalist even mentioned that the MITB briefcase holder had the "intimidating" look required to portray a character like The Phenom.

"One of the people that, if there was no Undertaker, would have been cast in that part, because he's got the look and looks intimidating, would have been Damian Priest. I think he would have been great as an Undertaker," said Bill Apter. [4:37 - 4:50]

Damian Priest on desire to face The Undertaker in WWE

In an interview last year, Damian Priest mentioned that if he was born in the previous era, he would love to take on The Deadman in WWE. The Judgment Day member stated that standing tall with a title on his shoulder while The Undertaker lay on the mat below would have been a dream come true.

"If it was in a different era - standing, holding a title on my shoulders with the lying body of The Undertaker [below him], but out of respect. Obviously, he's my idol, means the world to me. Being able to have a moment at WrestleMania with him, winning the big one to go off the air, that would be special," said Damian Priest.

It remains to be seen if we ever witness The Phenom and The Archer of Infamy come face to face inside the squared circle down the line in WWE.

