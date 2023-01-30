"I think this guy should be where Roman Reigns is" - WWE Hall of Famer wants Seth Rollins to get his flowers 

WWE has shown an issue over the years of not having multiple wrestlers at the top of the food chain.

On the most recent edition of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer spoke glowingly about Seth Rollins and how he should always be at the top of the card to the point Roman Reigns currently is.

"I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character he's doing right now. The flamboyant thing. He is such a great wrestler. Such a great talent. I know the company has utilized him a lot in the past couple of years, but I think they don't utilize him enough. I think this guy should be where Roman Reigns is, on top all the time." h/t Fightful

Angle is not the only person who believes there is a difference between the two former Shield members, as Rollins has also stated in the past that he does not believe he can be "the guy" during the Roman Reigns era.

Angle most recently appeared at RAW is XXX, where he was the special guest referee in a six-man tag team match between Rollins & The Street Profits facing the Imperium.

What has Seth Rollins done throughout his WWE career?

Rollins joined the company with a lot of fanfare as he was a former Ring of Honor World Champion before joining NXT back in 2010. While in the developmental brand, he became the inaugural NXT Champion and was viewed as the next big star. There, he also began to team up with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley).

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps

- 2X Universal Champion

- 2X WWE Champion

- 2X IC Champion

- 1X US Champion

- 6X Tag Champion

- 1X MITB

- 2019 Royal Rumble



A DECADE ago today,



One of the very best & most decorated careers in recent memory, a future HOF. - 1X NXT Champion- 2X Universal Champion- 2X WWE Champion- 2X IC Champion- 1X US Champion- 6X Tag Champion- 1X MITB- 2019 Royal RumbleA DECADE ago today, @WWE Rollins made his @WWE debut.One of the very best & most decorated careers in recent memory, a future HOF. - 1X NXT Champion- 2X Universal Champion- 2X WWE Champion - 2X IC Champion- 1X US Champion- 6X Tag Champion - 1X MITB- 2019 Royal Rumble A DECADE ago today, @WWERollins made his @WWE debut.One of the very best & most decorated careers in recent memory, a future HOF. https://t.co/ktS8FOZbtd

They made their WWE main roster debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view when they attacked Ryback in the main event to help CM Punk retain the WWE Championship. Rollins continued to be the Architect of The Shield but eventually turned on the stable to join The Authority.

Rollins would go on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and cash in during the main event of WrestleMania 31 by pinning Reigns to win his first world title on the main roster. He has currently done almost everything you can as he is a six-time tag team champion with five different partners, a two-time WWE Champion, a two-time Universal Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time United States Champion, a Money in the Bank winner, a Royal Rumble winner, and the second two-time Grand Slam Champion in the history of the company.

Where would you rank Seth Rollins in today's WWE? Tell us about it in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes