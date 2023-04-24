"I think any guy would" - Kurt Angle admits to 'checking out former women's champion's b**bs' during WWE segment

Kurt Angle has been involved in some hilarious segments in WWE, and one such angle featured the late great Sherri Martel. A fan recently comically called out Angle on his podcast for "checking out Sherri's b**bs" live on TV, and the retired superstar had a hilarious response.

The March 24, 2005, episode of SmackDown is remembered for Angle's memorable rendition of Shawn Michaels' entrance theme song.

The "Just a Sexy Kurt" parody version still manages to crack up the WWE Universe, and many fans might have missed one specific moment from the segment where Angle was seemingly caught off guard.

During a Q&A edition of his podcast, a regular listener asked the WWE legend about it, and here's how he cheekily reacted:

"Well, it's Sherri Martel! I think anybody is going to get distracted! If I did that, you know what? It happened! Where's my wife? (laughs). I didn't even know I checked out her (Sherri's) b**bs. I mean, did I indirectly check at certain points? Sure, I think any guy would! It's Sherri Martel!" [44:40 onwards]

Sherri Martel debuted in WWE in 1987 and, during her early years, had her only reign with the company's women's championship. She went on to manage several superstars during her tenure, including having a memorable alliance with Shawn Michaels, who she returned to work with for a one-off storyline in 2005.

Martel was inducted into the Hall of Fame the following year and, in June 2007, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 49 due to a drug overdose after a tragic battle with substance abuse issues.

Which WWE legend allegedly "discovered" Sherri Martel?

For fans of the golden era of pro wrestling, "Sensational Sherri" was a household name as she worked for WWE from 1986 to 1993 before being released from the promotion.

During an interview in November 2022, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake revealed that Hulk Hogan discovered Martel in the late 1980s and helped her get into the pro wrestling world.

Here's what Brutus Beefcake recalled while speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews:

"Hulk kinda discovered her. She took a liking to him. I think she actually sent a bunch of pictures of herself to his house in Florida, which his mother got. Hulk's mom was great, though; nothing would phase her." [5:22 - 5:40]

What was your favorite memory of "Sensational" Sherri Martel? Share them in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes