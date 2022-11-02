WWE legend Brutus Beefcake has told the story of how he and Hulk Hogan discovered Sherri Martel.

Sherri Martel worked for WWE between 1987 and 1993 following a run with the American Wrestling Association (AWA) in the mid-1980s. In this time, she was WWF Women's Champion and had a well-known partnership with "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels. She even lent her voice to the original version of Shawn's "Sexy Boy" theme song.

Now, former WWE Superstar Brutus Beefcake has discussed Sensational Sherri and how he and Hulk Hogan first found her. In a recent clip uploaded to the WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube Channel, the former WWE Tag Team Champion alleges that he and Hulk Hogan first saw Sherri in Memphis.

Brutus then noted that the young Martel took a liking to Hogan and sent a number of pictures to his house. These images, unfortunately, ended up with Hulk's mother.

"Hulk kinda discovered her. She took a liking to him. I think she actually sent a bunch of pictures of herself to his house in Florida, which his mother got. Hulk's mom was great though, nothing would phase her." (5:22 - 5:40)

Sherri Martel tragically passed away on June 15th, 2007 following a battle with substance abuse issues.

Brutus Beefcake recently discussed a famous injury suffered by Hulk Hogan

Brutus Beefcake also recently talked about the black eye suffered by The Hulkster before WrestleMania 9.

Prior to his controversial, impromptu main event match against Yokozuna for the WWF Championship, Hogan suffered a boating injury. This allegedly happened when Hogan stood up on the boat after being told to remain seated.

"I told him [Hogan] do not stand up on it, because you won't be able to control it," Brutus said. "So, we're out there, next thing you know he's standing up, and a big wave hits him, and it actually just throws the wave runner into the air and it spins around, and the waverunner itself cracked him in the skull." (2:08 - 2:40)

Brutus then claimed that medical staff tending to The Hulkster informed him that he almost lost an eye.

