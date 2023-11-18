"I don't think it hurt anybody" - WWE veteran feels The Street Profits winning on SmackDown was the right decision (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about the Street Profits winning the tag team triple-threat match this week.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins faced off against The Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly in a triple-threat tag team match to determine the number one contender for The Judgment Day. The Profits showed brilliant teamwork by planting Ridge Holland with the Revelation for the win.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell explained that it was a routine WWE tag team matchup. He clarified that Street Profits needed a push, and it was the right decision.

The veteran stated that fans could have predicted who would win the contest going in.

"The match was regular WWE style. It was good. The right team went over because they needed to get the Street Profits moving... I don't think it hurt anybody. I don't think it hurt the Brawling Brutes anyway. I think the people kinda knew the finish going in, what's gonna happen. But nothing like explosive happened in it, and it ended up the way I thought it would," Mantell said. [From 36:47 onwards]

The Street Profits will face The Judgment Day at SmackDown next week, just a day before Survivor Series: Wargames.

