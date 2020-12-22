"I think I can paint that on my face" - Jeff Hardy's unique tribute to The Undertaker

Jeff Hardy is one of the most unique Superstars in WWE today. Not only does his high-octane in-ring style put him in a different league than most of the roster, but his creative face paints give him an extra edge as well.

Jeff Hardy has come to be known as The Charismatic Enigma and fans always look forward to Jeff hardy's entrance and the changes he makes to his face paint each week.

On this day 17 years ago, @JEFFHARDYBRAND had the opportunity of a lifetime against The #Undertaker. pic.twitter.com/ZvK30xdJUR — WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2019

Speaking to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, the former WWE Champion spoke about how he paid his tribute to The Undertaker on his final farewell at Survivor Series by changing his face paint.

Jeff Hardy painted The Undertaker symbol on his face

Jeff Hardy revealed that when he saw The Undertaker's symbol painted backstage on the locker rooms at Survivor Series, he spontaneously decided to paint the iconic symbol on his face as well in order to show his appreciation towards The Deadman.

''The Undertaker's symbol was on the locker rooms that day and I said, 'I think I can paint that on my face. And so I went in there, I had 45 minutes to paint it and it turned out so cool. The respect and just like bowing down to the Deadman because he's such a legacy and such a legend."

Jeff Hardy has had many iconic matches against The Undertaker over the course of his career. The Charismatic Enigma was one of the Superstars who was invited to pay his homage to The Undertaker at Survivor Series.