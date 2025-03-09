"I think I can suplex Rhea now"- Rhea Ripley's former WWE rival shows off insane jacked physique 

Rhea Ripley is one of the strongest female WWE Superstars currently. However, one of her female rivals believes that she can Suplex The Nightmare now, following her insane body transformation.

Rhea had an incredible run as the Women's World Champion while she was a heel. During that time, she also had a brief feud with Zelina Vega, back when the title was known as the SmackDown Women's Championship. While the former LWO member tried her best, Mami always came out on top.

It has been nearly two years since Ripley and Vega crossed paths, with the latter now a part of the SmackDown brand. The former LWO member recently showed off her jacked physique, noting that she can Suplex Rhea Ripley now.

Zelina Vega is yet to compete in a singles match since moving to the blue brand. She has only wrestled once this year, with her sole outing to the squared circle coming at Royal Rumble during the Women's Rumble match.

Rhea Ripley is going through a tough time in WWE

Rhea Ripley has had a rough last few months. After suffering betrayals from The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio, she also lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on RAW this past Monday.

The Eradicator currently has no match for WrestleMania 41. However, many believe that she could be inserted into the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows.

Rhea is one of the most strongly booked stars on the WWE roster, and her loss last Monday came as a huge shock to fans and critics alike. She was seen heartbroken after the bout and even commented on losing her friends.

It'll be interesting to see how WWE books Ripley on The Road to WrestleMania 41. She was seen frustrated at Bianca Belair after the loss and could go after the EST to set up the storyline. We might get a clearer picture of Rhea's next step on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

