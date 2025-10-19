"I don't think I'll do it again" - Charlotte Flair after WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to send a message after the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Queen was in action on the blue show.On this week's SmackDown, Charlotte Flair teamed up with Alexa Bliss to lock horns with NXT stars Sol Ruca and Zaria for the Women's Tag Team Championship. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring. In the last stages of the match, it seemed like ZaRuca would end up dethroning the champions. However, Sol got distracted by Blake Monroe, who was present in the audience, and Flair capitalized on this opportunity to retain the gold.Following the show, an X user highlighted that The Queen has been experimenting with her character a lot this year, and on the latest edition of SmackDown, she made a huge change in her gear. The fan wrote that Flair wore a different knee pad on the show, because of which her right shin was visible for the first time since 2015. This post caught the 14-time World Champion's attention, and she replied to it. Charlotte wrote that she might not wear knee pads that will show her shin again in the future.&quot;I don’t think I’ll do it again,&quot; she wrote.Check out her post below:WWE legend Ric Flair praised Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' work as a tag teamWWE legend Ric Flair recently took to X/Twitter to post a photo of his daughter, Charlotte Flair, and her tag team partner, Alexa Bliss. The Nature Boy wrote that he believed Charlotte and Alexa's team was the best thing in the Stamford-based promotion at the moment.&quot;[Charlotte Flair] and [Alexa Bliss] Are Absolutely The Best Thing Going Today In The @WWE! WOOOOO!&quot;Many want Charlotte Flair to win a major singles title again soon. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Queen's future.