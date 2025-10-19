"I don't think I'll do it again" - Charlotte Flair after WWE SmackDown

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 19, 2025 10:39 GMT
Charlotte Flair is a 14-time World Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
Charlotte Flair is a 14-time World Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to send a message after the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Queen was in action on the blue show.

Ad

On this week's SmackDown, Charlotte Flair teamed up with Alexa Bliss to lock horns with NXT stars Sol Ruca and Zaria for the Women's Tag Team Championship. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring. In the last stages of the match, it seemed like ZaRuca would end up dethroning the champions. However, Sol got distracted by Blake Monroe, who was present in the audience, and Flair capitalized on this opportunity to retain the gold.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the show, an X user highlighted that The Queen has been experimenting with her character a lot this year, and on the latest edition of SmackDown, she made a huge change in her gear. The fan wrote that Flair wore a different knee pad on the show, because of which her right shin was visible for the first time since 2015. This post caught the 14-time World Champion's attention, and she replied to it. Charlotte wrote that she might not wear knee pads that will show her shin again in the future.

Ad
"I don’t think I’ll do it again," she wrote.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Check out her post below:

Ad

WWE legend Ric Flair praised Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' work as a tag team

WWE legend Ric Flair recently took to X/Twitter to post a photo of his daughter, Charlotte Flair, and her tag team partner, Alexa Bliss. The Nature Boy wrote that he believed Charlotte and Alexa's team was the best thing in the Stamford-based promotion at the moment.

Ad
"[Charlotte Flair] and [Alexa Bliss] Are Absolutely The Best Thing Going Today In The @WWE! WOOOOO!"

Many want Charlotte Flair to win a major singles title again soon. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Queen's future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications