Ric Flair reacts to current champions; calls them the best thing in WWE

Ric Flair has given his thoughts on the current WWE champions. He called them the best thing in the company.It's been a few months since Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss formed a tag team. Since coming together as a team, they have managed to get over with the fans due to their entertaining dynamic. They even went on to win the Women's Tag Team Titles. Many fans and critics have praised this pairing.Ric Flair even took to social media recently to call the pairing of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss the best thing going in the sports entertainment juggernaut.&quot;.@MsCharlotteWWE and @AlexaBliss_WWE Are Absolutely The Best Thing Going Today In The @WWE! WOOOOO!&quot;Check out his tweet here:WWE star Alexa Bliss explains who was behind her alliance with Charlotte FlairSince coming together as a tag team, World Wrestling Entertainment has been able to keep Charlotte Flair away from the singles title picture. This has also pleased fans who were fed up with Flair being pushed strongly as a singles star.During an appearance on In The Kliq podcast, Alexa Bliss explained that she pitched the idea to team with Charlotte Flair, and she's been having a lot of fun with The Queen.&quot;It’s been so fun working with Charlotte. This was something that came about very randomly. We were talking to creative, and I kinda like threw it out there. They gave me a list of names of people who were in this little bubble of needing storylines, and I was like, ‘What about Charlotte? We have this long past, that could be a fun dynamic, these two people who don’t normally get along with other people or have success with other people, getting stuck together,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see where this storyline between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will lead in the future. It also remains to be seen who will dethrone them and take the Women's Tag Titles.