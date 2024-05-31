"I think you're an idiot" - WWE star Grayson Waller fires serious shots at major politician

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller might have started a controversy with a major politician in Europe. Waller called the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, an idiot for trying to get his city to host an edition of WrestleMania in the future.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, Waller was asked about his thoughts on WrestleMania possibly happening in London, England. The Aussie Icon turned down the idea, called out Sadiq Khan, and proposed to have The Grandest Stage of Them All take place in Australia.

"I'm not a political guy. I don't really pay attention to politics, especially in other countries. I presume this brother (Mayor Sadiq Khan) was struggling a little bit, so he was doing whatever he could to get re-elected. You know, I think the idea of WrestleMania in London's cool, but I just don't think it's something that I want to do, that most of the wrestlers want to do. I've been to London. It's a depressing place and I think WrestleMania in London would be a very depressing WrestleMania. We don't want that. So, it's Sadiq, right? Well, I think you're an idiot and WrestleMania in Australia is going to be much better!" Grayson Waller said.

Sadiq Khan made headlines when he contacted Triple H right before the election about possibly hosting WrestleMania in London, England. It might have been a move in the city's best interest, but he was re-elected for his third term earlier this month.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller did not have a great time in London at Money in the Bank last year

Grayson Waller was just starting his career on WWE's main roster when he came out during the Money in the Bank 2023 Premium Live Event in London, England, to confront John Cena while the latter was delivering a promo. Waller was not a fan of The Cenation Leader's tease of bringing WrestleMania to The Great Wen. The Moment Maker criticized the city because of its rainy weather among other things.

Waller then proposed to have WrestleMania in Australia, which was heavily booed by the crowd in attendance. He then attacked Cena, who fought back to hit the Australian star with the Attitude Adjustment to give fans something to cheer about.

However, London and Australia will possibly have to wait to host an edition of WrestleMania. The Show of Shows is already scheduled to be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, next year. It will be interesting to see what part Grayson Waller and John Cena will play at next year's WrestleMania.

